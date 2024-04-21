Raymond James & Associates Has $1.27 Million Stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.05% of eXp World worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get eXp World alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in eXp World by 3.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 6.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.17 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $983.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.40 million. eXp World had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, January 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on eXp World

eXp World Profile

(Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.