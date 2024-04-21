Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,666 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.18% of Avidity Biosciences worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 74.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000.

RNA opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.78. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $27.66.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.08 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,219.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $41,826.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,373.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $41,826.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,373.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur A. Levin sold 27,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $608,931.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,704.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,337 shares of company stock valued at $4,690,942. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avidity Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

