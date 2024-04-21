Raymond James & Associates Increases Position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.41% of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 598,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after buying an additional 66,502 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 58.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 341,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after buying an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 144,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 56.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33,183 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SNSR opened at $33.15 on Friday. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a one year low of $27.94 and a one year high of $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $260.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43.

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

