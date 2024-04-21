Raymond James & Associates Invests $1.20 Million in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.16% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 91,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $59.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.36 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $61.85.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

