Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,108 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.14% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.12%.

NXRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

