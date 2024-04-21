Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.25% of VanEck Biotech ETF worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBH. Miller Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 1,523.0% in the first quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 107,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,423,000 after buying an additional 100,869 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $2,956,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 229.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Biotech ETF Price Performance

BBH opened at $152.36 on Friday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $142.51 and a 52 week high of $171.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.76.

VanEck Biotech ETF Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

