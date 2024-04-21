Raymond James & Associates Purchases 1,200 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ResMed were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in ResMed by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at $28,751,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,216 shares of company stock worth $2,046,617 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ResMed from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.20.

ResMed Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $178.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.74%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

