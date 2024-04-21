Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.25% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,869,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,089,000 after purchasing an additional 238,098 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,394,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,871,000 after acquiring an additional 47,123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 518,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 66,288 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 413,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after acquiring an additional 22,460 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 402,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,235,000 after acquiring an additional 30,581 shares during the period.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Performance

DIVI stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $32.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.07.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

