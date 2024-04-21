Raymond James & Associates Sells 1,861 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 35.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 99,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 26,297 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,743,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,498,000 after acquiring an additional 472,595 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,305,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $2,585,576.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,758.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $2,585,576.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,758.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total value of $994,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,153,787.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,314 shares of company stock worth $8,588,205 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.75. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $110.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. Cytokinetics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

