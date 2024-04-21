Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,931 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.31% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock opened at $112.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a one year low of $82.29 and a one year high of $117.60.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

