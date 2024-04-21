Raymond James & Associates Sells 38,700 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,811 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 38,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,721 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,260 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AAL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.53.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AAL opened at $14.11 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

