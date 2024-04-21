Raymond James & Associates Sells 4,945 Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINS. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the third quarter worth $206,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,271,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 469,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 24,644 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the period.

In other Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust news, Portfolio Manager Johannes Palsson bought 5,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $70,251.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 46,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,933.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FINS opened at $12.39 on Friday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

