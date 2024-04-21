Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,022 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.42% of WhiteHorse Finance worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 753,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 44,420 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 60,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. B. Riley cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.25 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

WhiteHorse Finance Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WHF stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.28. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

(Free Report)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.