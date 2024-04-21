Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,857 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.43. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.80.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.