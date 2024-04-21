Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,900,000 after acquiring an additional 410,025 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Raymond James by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,570,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after acquiring an additional 246,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,018,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,915,000 after purchasing an additional 76,385 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,278,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,433,000 after purchasing an additional 591,327 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on RJF. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $116.50 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.88.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $123.60 on Friday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $131.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.34 and a 200 day moving average of $111.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

