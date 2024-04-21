Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,180 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 69,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 15,101 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $1.08 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19. The company has a market cap of $189.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

