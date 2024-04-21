Romano Brothers AND Company Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Romano Brothers AND Company lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 608,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,567,000 after purchasing an additional 74,464 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Bank of America raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $185.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $533.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $131.81 and a 1 year high of $200.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

