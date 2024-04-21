Royal Bank of Canada Increases Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $153.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $134.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Westlake from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.79.

WLK opened at $150.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Westlake has a 52-week low of $103.28 and a 52-week high of $162.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.38. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). Westlake had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Westlake will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $560,371.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 4,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total transaction of $667,764.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,893,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 3,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $560,371.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,225 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 2.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,630,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $577,344,000 after purchasing an additional 96,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 236,332 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,311,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,605,000 after acquiring an additional 675,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,212 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,917,000 after acquiring an additional 66,614 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

