Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.33% from the company’s previous close.

INSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.20.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $229.22 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $123.27 and a one year high of $330.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total transaction of $2,267,075.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total value of $3,450,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,503,178.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,371 shares of company stock worth $15,664,278 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

