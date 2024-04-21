Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSI. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 8.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 13.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 17.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Down 2.8 %

RSI stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.71. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $7.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97.

Insider Activity at Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.50 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 28.95% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. Research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 101,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $691,227.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,154,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,608,310.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rush Street Interactive news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 21,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $124,540.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 101,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $691,227.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,154,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,608,310.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 331,552 shares of company stock worth $2,094,498. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Craig Hallum raised Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

View Our Latest Report on RSI

About Rush Street Interactive

(Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.