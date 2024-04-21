Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $272.99 and last traded at $272.19. Approximately 959,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 5,644,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.87.

Salesforce Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $262.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.86.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider R David Schmaier sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total value of $1,074,350.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,848.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.83, for a total transaction of $4,152,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,857,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,293,833.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total value of $1,074,350.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,848.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 628,184 shares of company stock valued at $184,794,698 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Salesforce by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,607,493,000 after buying an additional 5,935,973 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1,254.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $916,693,000 after buying an additional 3,226,512 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,215,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

