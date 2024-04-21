Saxony Capital Management LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 50,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 33,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,339 shares of company stock worth $36,377,482. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $154.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.60. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.63 and a 52-week high of $160.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.41.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

