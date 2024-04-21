Seascape Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.0% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meritage Group LP grew its position in Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $154.09 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.63 and a 12 month high of $160.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.26 and its 200-day moving average is $140.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.41.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

