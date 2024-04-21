Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.93 and last traded at $12.93. 22,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 320,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.
Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.12.
Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Sendas Distribuidora
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
