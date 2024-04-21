Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.93 and last traded at $12.93. 22,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 320,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Sendas Distribuidora had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

About Sendas Distribuidora

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAI. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 15.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 98,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. 8.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.