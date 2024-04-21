Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total transaction of $4,222,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,733,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.40, for a total transaction of $4,222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,733,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,464 shares of company stock worth $26,229,683. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $800.38 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $424.36 and a twelve month high of $956.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $884.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $735.34.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.93.

View Our Latest Report on Deckers Outdoor

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.