SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 4,224 Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59.

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. Research analysts anticipate that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III bought 2,222,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,599,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,196,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III bought 2,222,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,599,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,196,737.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Faraz Ali sold 6,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $37,257.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,079 shares in the company, valued at $662,642.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,908 shares of company stock worth $122,867 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNYA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

