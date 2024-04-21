SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,922,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 815.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 402,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 27.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 274,192 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 47.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 586,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 188,627 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 15.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,155,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 154,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42. The company has a market cap of $255.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $6.26.

Sterling Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.14 million for the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 2.32%.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

