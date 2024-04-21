SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 133,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Li-Cycle as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 238,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 71,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 582,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 17,152 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 149.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 35.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 22,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 22.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 124,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Debbie Simpson sold 81,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $33,556.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,553.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,359 shares of company stock worth $63,438. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Li-Cycle Price Performance

Shares of Li-Cycle stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $119.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $6.16.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 754.10%.

About Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

