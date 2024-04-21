SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,552 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 36,770 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 26,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Lange sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $42,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 341,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,878.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $278.21 million, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.65. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $182.07 million for the quarter. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions in the United States, other Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers non-destructive testing services; inline inspection for pipelines; and plant condition management software. It also provides maintenance and light mechanical services, such as corrosion removal, mitigation and prevention, insulation installation and removal, electrical, heat tracing, industrial cleaning, pipefitting, and welding; engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities; and utilizes scaffolding and rope access to access at-height and confined assets.

