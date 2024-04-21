SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 10,100 Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,188,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 57,813.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 421,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $666.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.1085 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 1,433.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AQN shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Desjardins raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $5.75 in a report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

