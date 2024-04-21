SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 16,157 Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 103.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

EVC opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.99 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.05. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.70 million. Entravision Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.52%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is -111.11%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Christenson bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,623.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

