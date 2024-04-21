SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 16,454 Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 838.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 342,980 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 365.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 57,926 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SUPV opened at $5.50 on Friday. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.81.

Grupo Supervielle ( NYSE:SUPV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $385.72 million for the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle S.A. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

