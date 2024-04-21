SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Inozyme Pharma were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 30.3% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,537,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,258,000 after buying an additional 1,287,500 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,681,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after acquiring an additional 253,090 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,125,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 229.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,465,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,398 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,276,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 880,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma Trading Down 1.5 %

INZY stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 13.36 and a current ratio of 13.36. The firm has a market cap of $278.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inozyme Pharma ( NASDAQ:INZY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Treco sold 7,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $52,209.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,415.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

