SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ThredUp were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of ThredUp by 52,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in ThredUp by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. ThredUp Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23.

ThredUp ( NASDAQ:TDUP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 61.27% and a negative net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $81.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDUP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ThredUp from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

In related news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 30,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $64,745.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,710,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,902,402.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 48,168 shares of company stock valued at $100,293 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

