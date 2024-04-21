SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tredegar were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tredegar alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tredegar by 115,654.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,655,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,628,899 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Tredegar by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,283,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,173,000 after acquiring an additional 167,185 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tredegar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,080,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after acquiring an additional 15,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tredegar by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,809,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after acquiring an additional 36,203 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tredegar by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 92,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Stock Performance

Shares of TG stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07. Tredegar Co. has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $222.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Tredegar Profile

Tredegar ( NYSE:TG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $166.99 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.