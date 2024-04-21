SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 29,749 Shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Free Report) by 174.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ProKidney were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 14,578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ProKidney in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ProKidney in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of ProKidney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PROK shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ProKidney in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded ProKidney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In other news, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 84,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $145,498.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,129.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 17,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $43,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 172,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darin J. Weber sold 84,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $145,498.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,129.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,641 shares of company stock worth $189,100. Insiders own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PROK opened at $2.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79. ProKidney Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.08.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

