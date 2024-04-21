SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 40,566 Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) by 150.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,566 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,963,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after buying an additional 2,986,805 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 107.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 88,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 45,775 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 56.0% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,502,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 1,257,812 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Oatly Group by 32.1% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 453,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Oatly Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 624,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLY opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $565.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Oatly Group AB has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $2.46.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $204.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.80 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 53.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

