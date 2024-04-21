SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 309,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 176,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 23,234 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $41,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $880.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 439.79% and a negative return on equity of 294.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

