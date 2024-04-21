SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INFN. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Infinera by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Infinera by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Infinera Co. has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.33 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Infinera had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $392.37 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INFN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.85.

Infinera Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

