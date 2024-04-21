SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,983 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at $103,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Blink Charging by 73.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Blink Charging during the second quarter valued at $27,000. 44.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Price Performance

BLNK stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.77. Blink Charging Co. has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $42.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.63 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 144.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLNK shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Blink Charging Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Articles

