SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,930 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackSky Technology were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackSky Technology by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,421,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after buying an additional 94,997 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $996,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKSY. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

BlackSky Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BlackSky Technology stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.13 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 57.06% and a negative return on equity of 75.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackSky Technology

(Free Report)

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.