SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) by 295.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,839 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,152,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 30.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 86,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 561,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 42,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Karyopharm Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 80,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $94,149.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Mason sold 27,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $32,393.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 404,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,754.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 80,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $94,149.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,026.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,542 shares of company stock worth $198,175. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance

KPTI opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $4.11.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $33.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.67.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

Further Reading

