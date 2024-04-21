SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.19. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.86%.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

