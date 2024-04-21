SG Americas Securities LLC Has $60,000 Stake in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Free Report) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Assertio worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Assertio in the second quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Assertio in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Assertio during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Assertio during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Assertio by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASRT opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.22. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $8.01.

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.42 million. Assertio had a negative net margin of 218.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

