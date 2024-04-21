SG Americas Securities LLC Has $70,000 Holdings in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Inogen worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Inogen alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INGN. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Inogen by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Inogen by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Inogen by 415.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its position in Inogen by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 3,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Inogen by 389.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inogen Price Performance

INGN opened at $6.75 on Friday. Inogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $157.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.49). Inogen had a negative return on equity of 38.98% and a negative net margin of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.09 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair upgraded Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on INGN

About Inogen

(Free Report)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.