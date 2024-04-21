SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth $31,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 181.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Performance

NYSE TV opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.87). Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TV. StockNews.com raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.