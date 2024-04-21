SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 184.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 55,346 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 566,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OCUL shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

OCUL opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31. The firm has a market cap of $775.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.30. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 138.15% and a negative return on equity of 321.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ocular Therapeutix

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 930,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $6,999,999.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,591,401 shares in the company, valued at $64,607,335.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ocular Therapeutix news, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $38,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,196.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 930,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $6,999,999.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,591,401 shares in the company, valued at $64,607,335.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,366 shares of company stock valued at $194,862. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

