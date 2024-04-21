SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 182,192,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,768,000 after buying an additional 12,442,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,316,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,202,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,538,752 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,746,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,683,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976,244 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNA opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.35. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.55.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 355.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $53,727.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 865,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,332.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 39,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $47,878.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 761,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,701.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $53,727.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 865,079 shares in the company, valued at $908,332.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.20.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

