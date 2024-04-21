SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $65,000 in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Euclidean Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 2,627,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,134,000 after purchasing an additional 82,401 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 468.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 365,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 301,244 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,413,000 after purchasing an additional 867,547 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 471,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 230,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PMVP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of PMVP opened at $1.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.65. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

