SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $65,000 in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 15,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 240,965 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vivid Seats by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 572,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 26,453 shares in the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $5.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

